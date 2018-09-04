  • Instagram post invokes KKK, appears to threaten Eustis high school basketball players

    By: Myrt Price

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating an Instagram post with KKK imagery that claimed to hate “all black people” from the school basketball team.

    Students at the school first noticed the post last week.

    “He went to Instagram, there was this post,and he called me immediately,” said Treva Lyons Kelly, who told her son to report it to school administrators when he discovered the post. “I became full of anger and then fearful for these students on the basketball team."

    According to Lake County Schools, the photo was not posted during school hours or on school property. A spokesperson also said school officials contacted the sheriff’s office when they learned of the post.

    Later, deputies told school administrators that the page had been disabled or taken down, a school spokesperson said.

    Deputies said they have not been able to track down the person who posted it.

    School leaders also said the basketball coach was made aware of the post, even though it is not currently basketball season.

    School leaders said they have not seen any other threatening or intimidating messages posted online.

    “Something is going on,” Kelly said. “People think they can be more bold and aggressive with how they’re feeling … without a filter.”

