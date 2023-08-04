International Beer Day: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offering 50% of beer

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating International Beer Day on Friday.

The theme park is offering 50% off all draft beers all day.

Officials said 50% off draft beer will be available at several locations throughout the park serving beer on tap and at all the Bier Fest cabins.

