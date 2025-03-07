Intuitive Machines Mission Lands Near South Pole Carrying NASA Science

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Intuitive Machines confirmed that its lunar lander, Athena, touched down on the Moon at approximately 11:30 a.m. CST on Thursday (12:30 p.m.).

The company’s IM-2 mission is part of NASA’s CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative.

A post-landing news conference will take place at 4 p.m. EST from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Watch live on NASA+. Teams are still trying to assess the orientation of the vehicle is it upright, tilted, etc.

We’ll need to follow NASA and Intuitive Machines’ social media updates!

