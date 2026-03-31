Investigation reveals ex-director’s $24K in personal purchases with city’s tax exemption

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — Christee Michelle Yoder, 49, was detained on March 19, 2026, on a charge of fraudulent sales tax exemption claim. She previously served as the Parks and Recreation director for the City of Fruitland Park.

The arrest came after a joint investigation by multiple agencies into claims that Yoder used the city’s tax-exempt status to buy over $24,000 worth of personal items on Amazon. Yoder had worked for the City of Fruitland Park for 13 years.

The joint investigation was conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Department of Revenue, and the Fruitland Park Police Department. Authorities started their inquiry in November 2025 after complaints surfaced that Yoder was abusing the City of Fruitland Park Consumer’s Certificate of Exemption for personal benefit.

Investigators claim that Yoder utilised the city’s Amazon business account to buy personal items while performing her official duties. Even though she paid with her personal credit card, her use of the city’s account enabled her to sidestep sales tax.

The investigation revealed that from May 2021 to February 2026, Yoder bought over $24,000 worth of personal items. These purchases led to $1,580 in sales tax that was evaded. Those who illegally claimed exemptions face a mandatory penalty of 200% of the owed tax, amounting to $4,730 in this case.

On March 19, 2026, agents secured an arrest warrant for Yoder, who surrendered at the Lake County Jail on the same day.

The Office of the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit is handling the prosecution. FDLE officials mentioned that the investigation is ongoing.

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