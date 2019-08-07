Investigation underway after 17-year-old found shot, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a teenager was found shot Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a call in the area of Silkwood Circle, near Silver Star and Hiawassee roads.
Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Suspect information has yet to be released.
