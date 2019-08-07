  • Investigation underway after 17-year-old found shot, deputies say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a teenager was found shot Tuesday evening.

    The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a call in the area of Silkwood Circle, near Silver Star and Hiawassee roads.

    Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

    He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

    Suspect information has yet to be released. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories