Investigators searching for person(s) accused of shooting man several times, deputies say

KISSIMMEE Fla. - The Osceola Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near the corner of North Brack Street and Dolphin Avenue in Kissimmee that happened early Saturday morning.
Deputies said when the arrived they found a man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds and in critical condition.
The man was identified as Bernard Gerguson, 37, who was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.
Deputies are asking for help in identifying the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-222 or Crimineline at 800-423-8477. Any information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
