iPhone alert saves driver after violent rollover crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Marion County rescued a driver after a violent rollover crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:32 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Highway 329.

The crash was initially reported through an iPhone alert, followed by direct communication between the injured driver.

First responders arrived within six minutes of the alert to find a pickup truck overturned in a field after crashing through a fence.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was impaled by fence boards, complicating the extrication process.

Using specialized tools, firefighters carefully removed the vehicle’s roof and successfully freed the driver by 6:03 a.m.

The patient was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group