‘It's been too long': No arrests nearly 1 year after Boone HS student shot dead on walk to school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly one year after a Boone High School student was shot and killed on his walk to school, no arrests have been made leaving friends and family members without answers.

Orange County deputies said Alejandro Vargas was killed while walking to school Dec. 18, 2018.

Deputies identified a person of interest in the case, but they said no arrests have been made.

Boone High School worker Eleanor Healy said she tends to the memorial that remains near the school to honor Vargas. Until Friday, she said she had no idea no arrests had been made in his death.

"I thought he was arrested. No, I think that's just disgusting. That's just my opinion. It's been too long, way too long," Healy said.

Detectives have not come out and talked about what they know in this case, but court documents from a different case show Deandre Florence is a person of interest.

Two weeks after Vargas was killed, Florence and his friend Denim Williams were allegedly involved in another shooting over a cellphone.

Documents from that criminal case show that Florence told investigators that Williams was trying to get Vargas' cellphone, but Vargas didn't want to give it up.

Florence said he wasn't there when it happened, but detectives found pictures on his cellphone of the gun said to have been used in the murder of the 15-year-old.

Investigators were working on using DNA to find a connection between the shootings.

Vargas' best friend, Noella Heskett, was too upset to talk to Channel 9 investigative reporter Shannon Butler on Friday, but posted this message to the community:

"Friends and family need to be at peace knowing the person who killed their love one isn't on the run. I love you Alejandro, you deserve more than this. This world is sick."

Butler is planning on following up with Orange County detectives as the one-year mark of the shooting nears.

