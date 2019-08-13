  • ‘It was terrifying': Woman grazed by bullet while sleeping in bed in Apopka

    By: Sarah Wilson , Ken Tyndall

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka woman said she is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed her head and more bullets riddled her bed while she slept Monday morning.

    "Yea, I'm very lucky. I got three staples in my head. It just grazed. It didn't penetrate anything," Patricia Butler said.

    Related Headlines

    Orange County deputies said they are still searching for whoever fired the shots at the home off 13th Street around 3 a.m. Monday.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    "It was terrifying. I've never come up against anything like this before," Butler said.

    She said bullets went through several interior walls of the home, the garage door and even the bathroom.

    Detectives have not released any information about a motive or identified possible suspects.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories