‘It was terrifying': Woman grazed by bullet while sleeping in bed in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka woman said she is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed her head and more bullets riddled her bed while she slept Monday morning.
"Yea, I'm very lucky. I got three staples in my head. It just grazed. It didn't penetrate anything," Patricia Butler said.
Orange County deputies said they are still searching for whoever fired the shots at the home off 13th Street around 3 a.m. Monday.
"It was terrifying. I've never come up against anything like this before," Butler said.
She said bullets went through several interior walls of the home, the garage door and even the bathroom.
Detectives have not released any information about a motive or identified possible suspects.
