It’s hot! Dry, warm temps Sunday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — We had a sunny, warm day in Central Florida.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there will be high chances of isolated storms in Osceola and Brevard Counties this evening.

We have a much warmer, drier week ahead.

On Monday, temperatures will be in the mid-90s with only isolated storm chances -- mainly afternoon/evening.

A front will be set into our north on Wednesday; expect higher rain chances this day.

With less rain to cool things off, temperatures will be hotter than usual this week.

With less rain comes hotter weather this week... pic.twitter.com/sZYV44i0e5 — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 25, 2023

