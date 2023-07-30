Sunday afternoon storms in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida was hot today!

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said a heat advisory was in place on Sunday as temperatures hit 97 in Orlando with a heat index over 105.

Scattered storms will develop for the end of Sunday afternoon/early evening to cool things off.

Please keep physical work light in this heat...until we wait for storms to cool things off... pic.twitter.com/0PqrY0juge — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 30, 2023

Isolated pockets of damaging wind will be possible with the storms, so take cover as they pass.

Monday morning looks calm, with more storms coming in the afternoon around 2-6 p.m.

