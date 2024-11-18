‘It’s still a shock’: Family wants change after 4-year-old boy was found in body of water

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A nine-hour search for a missing 4-year-old boy with autism ended in tragedy after he was discovered deceased overnight.

Dive teams recovered the body of 4-year-old Waylon Childs around 9 p.m. at Central Park near Fleming Avenue in Ormond Beach.

Support is pouring in for the family of a four-year-old who died after wandering into a body of water in a park.

Trisha Kelly is close friends with the family, so they asked her to speak on their behalf. She said Waylon was autistic and non-verbal but that he had a personality that lit up the room. She said he was sweet, loving and playful.

“It’s still a shock; everybody is just trying to process everything right now,” said Kelly.

While the family is still grieving, Kelly said they already have plans to make changes in his honor. They want fences to be required at all parks with water.

“Where it’s a fenced-in area with a child-proof gate where children cannot get out,” said Kelly.

A vigil will be held for the Childs at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park.

