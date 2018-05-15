'It's very unnerving': neighbors shaken after woman found dead in Deltona home

DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County detectives have identified the woman they believe was shot and killed inside her Deltona home.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Monquavia F. Hamilton, 25.
Detectives say an electrician found Hamilton’s body in the doorway of the Dearing Avenue home as he was doing work on the property Monday evening around 5:30 p.m.
The front door was ajar, the man said, and after calling out several times, he went in to check if anyone was inside, according to deputies.
Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, but have not said why they think Hamilton was targeted. They also did not have a description of a possible suspect.
“It’s very unnerving,” said neighbor Danny Kinnard. Neighbors also said they heard screams and a loud pop before Hamilton’s body was discovered.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 736-5961
On @WFTV @VolusiaSheriff detectives still on scene of Deltona home where 25 yo woman was found shot to death. Detectives say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident but haven’t said why #WFTV pic.twitter.com/15i7TMmXa0— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) May 15, 2018
