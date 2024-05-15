Jackknifed semi crash blocks I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A section of Interstate 95 is shut down Wednesday morning due to a semi-truck crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 229 are currently blocked.

FHP said drivers need to use caution in the area.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route to avoid the area.

It’s unclear how long the northbound lanes of I-95 will be closed.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

