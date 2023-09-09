Jacksonville deputies search for missing 11-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing boy.

Deputies said Tyler Pham, 11, was last seen going into the wooded area near his residence on the 11900 block of Old Field Point Drive.

Pham is described as 4′5″ tall and weighing 75 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

According to a news release, he was last seen wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts and black shoes.

If you live in the area, please check any security cameras on your property or car to ensure Pham’s safety.

Deputies said anyone with information that could help in this search should call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

