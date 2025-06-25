Jailed Orange County teacher accused of sex with student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County teacher is in jail on sex crime charges.

Sarah Jacas, a math teacher at Corner Lake Middle School, faces five felony counts, including statutory rape. At least one count accuses her of sexual activity with a student.

Jacas appeared in court Tuesday, where the judge set her bail at $19,000 and appointed a public defender. She is also ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with children, including her own.

