0 ‘Jailhouse snitch' testifies that accused Kissimmee cop killer confessed to him behind bars

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man testified in court Monday that the man accused of killing two Kissimmee police officers in 2017 confessed to the crimes to him while behind bars.

The jailhouse snitch, Lewis Peterson, testified that former Marine Everett Miller told him in the Osceola County Jail's medical area that he would have taken out more officers if he had his AR-15.

Miller is accused of shooting and killing Kissimmee police Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

Peterson said Miller told him he knew Baxter and Howard, and that he hated them because they were always harassing people.

He also testified that Miller wasn't happy with police brutality, and that Miller told him he would post about it on Facebook.

At one point in court Monday, prosecutors said Peterson planned to lie and claim he didn't remember anything.

But Peterson changed his mind after the court informed him he could face up to 15 years in prison for lying under oath.

On Monday, the jury also heard from the chief medical examiner who testified that Baxter was shot twice in the head at close range.

