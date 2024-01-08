Jan. 27-28: Manatee Festival returns to Volusia County

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — If you’re a fan of the marvelous manatee, here’s a fun way to celebrate the sea cow and contribute to a good cause.

Manatee Festival returns to Orange City in late January for its 39th year.

Organizers promise visitors will find lots of entertainment for the whole family.

WATCH: Manatees huddle in record numbers at Blue Spring State Park

Festival-goers can partake in arts, crafts, food, shows, rides, games and more.

Guests can also hop abord a free shuttle bus to Blue Spring State Park to see the manatees.

In addition to raising money for educational scholarships and other community organizations in Orange City, event planners said proceeds will benefit Friends of Blue Spring State Park.

READ: Young manatee rescued from fishing line returned to Blue Spring State Park

Manatee Festival runs Jan. 27 and Jan 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Valentine Park in Orange City, Florida.

For more information on event admission and a full schedule of activities, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group