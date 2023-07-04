Jeremiah’s Italian Ice founder hands reins to new CEO, leadership team

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Fast-growing Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, one of Central Florida’s largest privately held companies in 2021, has made several big changes in its front office — including a new top executive and a new position.

The Orlando-based frozen dessert chain, which recently was named among Entrepreneur magazine’s Top 150 New and Emerging Franchise Brands of 2023, on June 27 announced a new CEO and president, the chain’s first-ever director of research and development, a new director of supply chain and the promotion of an existing executive to senior director of franchise operations, per a news release.

The chain just celebrated the opening of its 116th location, and in January reported plans to open 45 new locations across Texas, Alabama, the Carolinas, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona and Tennessee in the next year.

