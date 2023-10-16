Jill Biden to visit with military families, tour Space Force facilities Monday in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — First Lady Jill Biden is set to meet with military families Monday in Brevard County.

Jill Biden’s visit comes after she spoke at a cancer survivorship summit on Sunday in Broward County.

She plans to visit Patrick Space Force Base, tour Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and visit the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program.

The First Lady should arrive on Florida’s Space Coast around 1 p.m.

