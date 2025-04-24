‘Job Growth’ Money Goes to Colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As lawmakers weigh providing more money for the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared Wednesday in Fort Pierce to announce grants for programs at two colleges.

DeSantis said the fund would provide $4 million for advanced manufacturing programs at Indian River State College and $4.9 million for an aircraft-mechanic training program at Miami Dade College.

The Senate’s proposed budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year includes $25 million for the fund, which the governor can use at his discretion for regional infrastructure or workforce training.

The proposed House budget doesn’t include money for the fund.

The Senate and House will have to negotiate a final budget for the fiscal year that will start July 1.

