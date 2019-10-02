Jogger attacked along Northlake Parkway Trail in Lake Nona, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who grabbed a jogger along the Northlake Parkway Trail in Lake Nona.
The woman told investigators she went for a run around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 23, when a man came behind her and touched her butttocks and her shoulder.
According to investigators, the woman screamed and was able to swing her arms to fight off the assailant. The man then fled the area.
Investigators said the woman was not injured and was unable to provide a description of the man.
However, the woman told police the man is about six feet tall and has a haircut “like an Afro on top and no hair on the side.”
Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.
