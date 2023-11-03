Judge could decide whether Daytona Beach double murder suspect is competent to stand trial

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A competency hearing is set to resume Friday for a man accused of killing a couple during Bike Week in Daytona Beach.

Jean Macean is accused of stabbing Terry and Brenda Altman to death while they were on their way home from Bike Week Festivities in 2022.

A Volusia County judge is now looking over questions on Macean’s mental health.

Prosecutors think Macean is more than competent to stand trial and that he’s playing games with the doctors and the court hoping for a lesser sentence.

Others argue the opposite, saying Macean has been talking to imaginary people in jail.

Prosecutors allege that Macean exhibited unusual behavior only after his time in the state hospital.

Macean’s mental health has been in question over the last year.

Initially ruled unfit for trial, his doctors later deemed him ready, prompting his attorneys to request more tests.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Macean does end up going on trial.

