0 Judge dismisses lawsuits by Pulse survivors, victims' families

ORLANDO, Fla. - A federal judge is dismissing two lawsuits brought by survivors and victims' families of the 2016 massacre at Orlando's Pulse nightclub.

The lawsuits alleged that the city of Orlando, police officers and an off-duty police officer working security at the gay nightclub didn't do enough to stop the shooter and protect patrons.

The 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub left 49 people dead and 53 others injured.

In dismissing the lawsuits Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Byron said the off-duty officer's actions didn't rise to the level of egregious behavior and that he has qualified immunity. The judge also said the allegations against the city failed to make a "plausible claim."

An attorney for some of the plaintiffs said in a statement they are exploring whether to appeal the judge's decision.

Solomon Radner, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs provided Channel 9 the following statement:

"We respectfully disagree with Judge Byron's decision to dismiss our clients' case. This case is about protecting the Constitutional rights of individuals who were the victims of one of the worst mass shootings in this country’s history. We are exploring all of our options for ensuring that those individuals get their day in court, including appealing Judge Byron's decision." © 2018 Cox Media Group.

The city of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department provided Channel 9 the following statement:

"Today's judgment reaffirms that this suit was without merit. More than two years after the horrific act of hate inside the Pulse nightclub, our community continues to mourn the 49 lives taken and provide support for all those impacted. On the morning of June 12, 2016, local, state and federal law enforcement officers and first responders put themselves in harm’s way to save as many lives as possible. Our first responders are committed to the safety of this community, and they stand ready to protect and serve."

