Judge extends deadline FEMA housing deadline for Puerto Rican evacuees

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria will be able to stay in hotels on FEMA’s dime a little longer.
A judge made the decision Wednesday that the deadline for families to be out of the hotels could be extended to August 31.
FEMA decided to end its Transitional Housing Assistance program on June 30, until a federal judge stepped in and granted numerous extensions.
There have been several times when families thought they'd be kicked out at the last minute with nowhere to go.
Families are grateful for the extra time and hopeful the federal government does the right thing.
"We have a Social Security number and we are U.S. citizens," said evacuee Ariana Colon.
Many families find it difficult to find affordable housing.
In Central Florida, 100 percent of subsidized or section 8 housing is waitlisted and 96 percent of apartments are full.
The places that are available require hefty fees up front, which isn’t feasible for those who lost everything in the storm.
For many families, a hotel paid for by FEMA is the only viable option for now.
