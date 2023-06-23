Judge to hear mental health claims for man accused of killing couple during Bike Week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge is expected to announce if a man is competent to stand trial after investigators said he killed a couple during last year’s Bike Week in Daytona Beach.

Police said Jean Macean murdered Terry and Brenda Aultman in March of 2022.

Last month, medical staff from a state hospital testified Macean has regained his mental fitness.

Doctors testified in February that Macean had mental health issues including schizophrenia.

Channel 9 will have a crew in court for Friday morning’s hearing and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

