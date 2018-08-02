0 Judge says Pulse survivors' lawsuit against police too vague

ORLANDO, Fla. - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit which claimed Orlando police officers didn't do enough to stop the gunman responsible for the massacre at Pulse nightclub, but he gave survivors and family members two weeks to file another complaint.



U.S. District Judge Paul Byron said Wednesday that the claims weren't specific enough to allow the city of Orlando and the police officers to make an adequate defense.

Read: Lawsuit filed against Pulse owners claims club lacked security

The lawsuit named just one police officer, Adam Gruler, who was working security off-duty at the nightclub. Thirty other officers are merely referred to as "John Doe."

Attorney Solomon Ragner said it’s written that way because there’s information he doesn’t have.

Read: Florida firm ignored warnings about Pulse shooter, lawsuit claims

“This is a very, very tough piece of litigation that we are dealing with and we only have limited documents available to us right now,” Ragner said.

Attorneys for the city of Orlando and the officers are concerned at the lack of details in the lawsuit, but are more concerned about the suit being filed at all.

Read: 2nd anniversary of Pulse massacre marked by art, litigation

“Orlando’s police department performed in heroic form. We are disappointed about this lawsuit and we are going to defend it vigorously,” said city attorney David King.



Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the gay nightclub in June 2016 in a massacre that left 49 people dead. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2018 Cox Media Group.