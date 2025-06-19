Juneteenth weather: Storms to fade, drier air on the horizon for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an active Juneteenth across the area, and more rain and storms are likely to close out the week.

The rain and storms will fade away this evening, with partial clearing later tonight. Central Florida will see morning lows in the mid-70s.

The elevated moisture remains in place for Friday, leading to another day of scattered showers and storms.

The activity will likely power up as early as midday and impact much of the area during the afternoon and early evening. Friday’s highs will be in the low-90s.

Drier air is still on track to move in for the weekend. Expect just a few widely scattered p.m. showers for Saturday, with warmer highs in the low to mid-90s.

Slightly higher storm chances are likely Sunday, but some areas will likely stay dry. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 90s.

It is looking more likely that more dry air will push in next week. This will reduce the daily PM storm coverage but also push temps into the mid-90s.

Rain chances may increase somewhat to close out next week.

