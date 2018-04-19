  • Jurors to decide fate of Orange County man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend's teenage daughter

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Closing arguments will begin Thursday in the penalty phase of the trial of an Orange County man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter.

    Sanel Saint Simon in February was convicted of kidnapping Alexandria Chery, killing her and dumping her body in the woods.

    Her body was discovered in July 2014 off a road near the Osceola-Polk county line.

    Testimony ended Wednesday afternoon.

    Saint Simon could face the death penalty.

    The death penalty requires a unanimous vote. Without that, Saint Simon will spend life in prison.

