Jurors to decide fate of Orange County man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend's teenage daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Closing arguments will begin Thursday in the penalty phase of the trial of an Orange County man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter.
Sanel Saint Simon in February was convicted of kidnapping Alexandria Chery, killing her and dumping her body in the woods.
Her body was discovered in July 2014 off a road near the Osceola-Polk county line.
Testimony ended Wednesday afternoon.
Saint Simon could face the death penalty.
The death penalty requires a unanimous vote. Without that, Saint Simon will spend life in prison.
