    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    TAVARES, Fla. - A jury on Tuesday afternoon was deliberating the fate of a man convicted of killing an 84-year-old Leesburg woman.

    David Mariotti was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this month in the 2016 killing of Bernadine Montgomery.

    Prosecutors said Mariotti spent months building a friendship with Montgomery so he could take advantage of her kindness and steal her money.

    Mariotti faces the death penalty.

    The death penalty requires a unanimous vote. Without that, Mariotti will spend life in prison.

