TAVARES, Fla. - A jury on Tuesday afternoon was deliberating the fate of a man convicted of killing an 84-year-old Leesburg woman.
David Mariotti was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this month in the 2016 killing of Bernadine Montgomery.
Prosecutors said Mariotti spent months building a friendship with Montgomery so he could take advantage of her kindness and steal her money.
Mariotti faces the death penalty.
The death penalty requires a unanimous vote. Without that, Mariotti will spend life in prison.
