0 Jury continues to deliberate fate of Pulse gunman widow, Noor Salman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors in the trial of Noor Salman, whose husband fatally shot 49 people at Pulse Orlando nightclub in 2016, will continue to deliberate her fate Friday for a third day.

Photos: Remembering the victims

Salman is charged with obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

Prosecutors said Salman knew about Mateen's plans and did nothing to stop them.

Her lawyers said she had no knowledge of them and was mentally and physically abused by him. They say she wasn't an Islamic extremist.

Photos: Courtroom sketches of Noor Salman trial

"She's afraid. But she has always said she wanted - and she's told me personally she wants - the people of Orlando to hear the truth about her and about the fact that she did not know what he was doing. And, that if she had known that, she absolutely would have told somebody and that she wished she had, and that really it took the FBI putting those things together for her to realize what he was doing. But otherwise, she didn't know," Salman family representative Susan Clary said.

Thursday:

Jurors had two questions for the judge about aiding and abetting and wanted an example of what is considered "willful." The judge wouldn't give an example, but clarified what it means to aid and abet someone.

Jurors have examined a statement she made to the FBI in the hours after the attack.

The statement suggests Salman knew of an attack planned by her husband, Omar Mateen, and did nothing to stop it.

Her attorneys fought to keep the statement out of the trial. They say it was coerced and she signed it because she was tired and feared losing her young son.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.