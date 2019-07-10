  • Jury deliberates fate of man convicted of killing Winter Park nanny

    By: Sarah Wilson , Field Sutton

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On Wednesday evening, jurors were deliberating between recommending a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a Winter Park nanny.

    Two weeks ago, Scott Nelson was convicted of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny Jennifer Fulford in 2017.

    Related Headlines

    Prosecutors claimed in court Wednesday that Nelson murdered Fulford because he wanted to end up in the courtroom on the witness stand.

    Throughout the trial, Nelson has made shocking statements on the stand from confessing to the murder to declaring himself a “homicidal maniac.”

    Defense attorneys have mounted their case against giving Nelson the death penalty by calling their own client a liar.

    They want the jury to believe Nelson was making Fulford's murder sound worse than it was when he confessed.

    This is a developing story. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories