Jury deliberates fate of man convicted of killing Winter Park nanny

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - On Wednesday evening, jurors were deliberating between recommending a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a Winter Park nanny.
Two weeks ago, Scott Nelson was convicted of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny Jennifer Fulford in 2017.
Prosecutors claimed in court Wednesday that Nelson murdered Fulford because he wanted to end up in the courtroom on the witness stand.
Throughout the trial, Nelson has made shocking statements on the stand from confessing to the murder to declaring himself a “homicidal maniac.”
Defense attorneys have mounted their case against giving Nelson the death penalty by calling their own client a liar.
They want the jury to believe Nelson was making Fulford's murder sound worse than it was when he confessed.
Part of the defense's argument involves accepting that Nelson is a liar: “He said he twisted the knife in her heart during his confession. But I asked Dr. Stephanie about that and he said there was no evidence of that. Just straight in and out.” #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 10, 2019
Hicks: “There was a purpose behind everything he did. This was a calculated plan that he had. There was a purpose to everything. From buying the supplies to leaving the body in broad daylight in a field.” #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 10, 2019
Hicks: “Jennifer Fulford is dead because he accomplished his goal. And that accomplishment warrants the imposition of the death penalty.” #WFTV— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 10, 2019
