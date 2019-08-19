Jury selection to begin for trial of former Marine accused of killing 2 Kissimmee officers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Almost two years to the day after two Kissimmee police officers were shot and killed, the man accused of firing the shots is getting ready to face a jury.
Jury selection begins Monday in the trail of Everett Miller. The Marine veteran is accused of killing officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard in 2017.
Investigators said, Miller killed Baxter and Howard after seeing Baxter approach people about drinking in public.
On Friday, the judge ruled that Miller can not wear his Marine uniform in court.
The judge expects jury selection to take about a week. Once the seating is complete, opening statements can begin.
The judge said the trial is expected to take about a week and a half.
Baxter's wife, Sadia Baxter, said she just hopes people will keep her family in their prayers.
"When someone approaches us and says ‘Hey I'm sorry for your loss,' or recognizes us, it means a lot to know that we're not alone. And in that moment, I feel like sometimes it's a way that my husband is with us too," she said.
