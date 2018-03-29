0 Jury submits questions to judge about aiding, abetting in Noor Salman case

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jurors have been deliberating for more than three hours Thursday in the case against Noor Salman, whose husband fatally shot 49 people inside Pulse Orlando nightclub in June 2016.

Salman, 31, has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Jurors had two questions for the judge about aiding and abetting and wanted an example of what is considered "willful." The judge wouldn't give an example, but clarified what it means to aide and abet someone.

"It's surprising to me that they had questions so quickly. I think the positive in that is that they feel they can communicate with the judge, what they're thinking when they're going through a process," Salman family representative Susan Clary said.

Earlier:

Jurors have examined a statement she made to the FBI in the hours after the attack.

The jury asked to review the statement Wednesday, just a couple of hours into their discussions.

The statement suggests Salman knew of an attack planned by Omar Mateen and did nothing to stop it.

Her attorneys fought to keep the statement out of the trial. They say it was coerced and she signed it because she was tired and feared losing her young son.

She faces up to life in prison if convicted.

11 p.m. Wednesday

During their closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutors revealed new information that Mateen wanted to target Disney Springs, and that Salman knew.

Prosecutors said Mateen had a baby stroller and a doll inside his van. They said Mateen planned to hide an AR-15 rifle inside the stroller when he got to Disney Springs, but got spooked by police and chose Pulse as his target instead.

The defense called the planned attack on Disney Springs a "new theory."

Salman’s attorneys said she couldn't have known about the attack because Mateen didn't even know he was going to attack the Pulse nightclub.

