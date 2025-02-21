Deputies catch homicide suspect while second person of interest is still loose in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office caught a homicide fugitive for a case that occurred at Colby Place in Sorrento on Feb. 20, 2025.

Justin Fout and Patricia Neely fled the scene in a white Dodge van.

The vehicle had damage all over it, including spray-painted doors and a broken-out window.

Here is a photo of the van:

Fout was captured and taken into custody, while Neely is still on the loose.

