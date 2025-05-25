Juvenile injured in Brevard County shooting, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Mims that has left one person injured on Saturday evening.

Deputies said the juvenile victim sustained what appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound.

According to BCSO, the suspect is known and has been located and detained.

No additional details were given at this time.

