Juvenile shot in Casselberry apartment, police investigating

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A juvenile is recovering after being shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Regency Oaks apartments in Casselberry.

According to his family, the kid is 8 years old.

The shooting happened around noon, according to neighbors.

“I heard about five to six shots,” said Carlos Wright.

Wright was in his apartment with his 7-year-old daughter when he heard the shots.

“She was thinking they were fireworks,” he said, speaking about his daughter. “But, come to find out, policemen were everywhere.”

The Casselberry Police Department said the child was inside his apartment when the shooting happened. They do not believe the child was the target. We spoke to one mother who said that’s even worse. It could have been her 3-year-old son.

“It’s kind of scary, you know,” Heather said. “Anything can happen.”

She and her son were on their way to a Pumpkin Patch when she saw the police tape, EMTS, police officers, and the victim’s father.

“They were carrying him out. It looked like he was wrapped up, or maybe his leg was wrapped in the sheet,” she said. “His dad was running behind him to get there too.”

Police stayed on the scene until around 6 p.m. They talked to several witnesses, including the boy’s family.

According to witnesses, someone ran to a nearby car and took off right after the shooting. CPD says someone showed up at a Centra Care location in Orange County with a gunshot wound. They say that the person could be connected to the shooting as well.

Investigators did not know the motive behind the shooting when we asked on Sunday evening.

Anyone who thinks they might have information to help with this investigation, please contact CPD at 407-262-7616.

