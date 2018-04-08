Kayaker reported missing in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are searching for a missing kayaker.
Deputies said Scott Kemper, 53, was last seen Saturday at his home in Port St. John.
He took his 16-foot Tarpon Kayak out at Haulover Lake in Mims, deputies said.
His silver Toyota Scion was found at Haulover Canal with the kayak missing and all the kayak straps inside the car.
Deputies searched for Kemper via boat and aircraft but couldn’t find him.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 321-633-7162 or the General Crimes Unit at 321-264-5210.
