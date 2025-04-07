Kia Center’s $226M upgrade plan advances with LED display move

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Kia Center is ramping up work tied to $226 million in upgrades.

Orlando City Council on April 7 approved negotiating with Purchase, New York-based ANC Sports Enterprise for turn-key LED display upgrades at the 20,000-seat arena.

The terms for the two-year contract include $9.66 million for equipment and more, as well as seven one-year options. Upgrades will include the LEDs on the center scoreboard, other screens and lit signage, such as the arena’s prominent O-Zone sign.

