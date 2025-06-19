Kissimmee advances plan to reinstate a civilian police oversight board

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee is one step closer to bringing back its police oversight board.

Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway is asking City Council to green light the move as the department works to rebuild after controversy.

Body camera video Channel 9 first showed you back in 2023 showed former Kissimmee police officer Andrew Baseggio repeatedly kneeing a man in the face and stunning him, in the middle of a mental health crisis.

That video led to criminal charges against Baseggio.

It ultimately led the former Police Chief Betty Holland to resign, and several other officers were either fired, suspended, or demoted.

In the aftermath, Broadway, who took office about two months ago, said he believes the civilian oversight board will help strengthen relationships and foster trust between KPD and the community.

According to the proposal, the new board will provide “transparency to KPD operations and an additional forum for the community to interact with KPD.”

But if a board is re-established, it will come back weaker than before.

According to a law signed by the governor in 2024, oversight boards are only allowed to review law enforcement policies and procedures, not use-of-force cases.

Kissimmee’s previous oversight board disbanded after its power was stripped by the law.

Former board members told Channel 9 that even then, their power was limited since they could only review cases after disciplinary action was already handed down.

Former board member Nina Hill said she’s skeptical a new board could exercise any real oversight.

“At least we knew what had taken place, and we were able to have an open dialogue on it and vote on it before. Returning to it with just reviewing policy and procedures, I don’t see how it will help our officers and our community,” said Hill.

But Hill said she supports Broadway’s other efforts to improve community trust, including revamping the Police Department’s internal affairs process, which investigates when officers violate policy.

According to Broadway, the Internal Affairs Unit now has two new Sergeants and a Civilian Internal Affairs Manager who play a key role in holding officers accountable.

A spokesperson for KPD explained in the statement below:

“At the Kissimmee Police Department (KPD), the process of determining policy violations involves multiple steps and key personnel. The final authority on discipline rests with the Assistant Chief, who reviews all findings and recommendations. The Assistant Chief will then consult with the Chief of Police to make the final decision on any disciplinary action.

Throughout this process, several members of the KPD’s chain of command contribute by reviewing the case and providing their recommendations. However, the ultimate decision is made by the Assistant Chief in consultation with the Chief.”

According to the spokesperson, a final vote on the proposal to reinstate the oversight board will be held on July 1st.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group