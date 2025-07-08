Kissimmee airport to get its first hotel

MKISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee is expanding its airport with its first hotel.

The city laid out plans to break ground on the Hyatt Studios Hotel.

The hotel will be located on two acres in Dyer-Thacker Commerce Park.

It is set to feature 122 rooms to serve people flying in and out of Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

A ground lease to begin construction was signed on May 20.

An opening date has not been announced.

