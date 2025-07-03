Kissimmee bringing back police oversight board

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee is bringing back a police oversight board to improve trust in law enforcement.

It’s part of the changes prompted by a video of an officer kneeing a man. That incident led to an investigation and the resignation of former Chief Betty Holland.

Kissimmee commissioners approved the request by Chief Charles Broadway to bring back the civilian oversight board. It’s one of many moves he’s made since he was sworn in back in April.

Broadway will appoint the five members to sit on the new oversight board. Once that happens, meetings will be open to the public.

