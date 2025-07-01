Kissimmee City Council to vote on new downtown alcohol sales regulations

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee City Council will soon decide whether to limit the hours for alcohol sales in downtown.

On Tuesday, leaders will cast a first vote on an ordinance that would cut off alcohol sales at midnight, unless businesses have a special after-hours alcohol sales permit.

The commission said the measure “aims to preserve public safety… while still allowing alcohol sales between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.”

According to commission documents, the commission has observed a link between increased noise violations, heightened demand to manage crowds, and crime in downtown Kissimmee between the hours of midnight and 3:00 a.m.

The ordinance would require businesses selling alcohol after midnight to pay $250 for a permit that needs to be approved by the police chief.

Permits are effective for a 12-month term and can be suspended if the business illegally sells alcohol, if the permitted business is the site of crime, or if the permitted business violates city code.

“We have to do what’s right for the greater good of our community,” said Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinoa,” We’ve never said we can’t shut down at 2. There just have to be guidelines.”

Espinosa said the measures are pro-active, not reactive, and intended to address negative behaviors that are draining city resources on weekend nights in downtown.

However, several downtown businesses note the measure could be detrimental to their ability to keep their doors open.

“It’s really going to hurt all the business in downtown,” said Igor Baez, Owner of Pa’l Callejón, restaurant and bar in downtown.

Pa’l Callejon is only open Friday through Sunday and Baez said about 75 percent of his sales happen after midnight.

He told Channel 9 his restaurant and bar pays for private security and that there are no issues with patrons to his establishment.

“Safety is not an issue. The police is doing an outstanding job,” said Baez, “It’s not a lot of problems over here with the customers. Fighting is very rare.”

Longtime downtown business owner Ray Parsons agrees.

“ It’s just not necessary. It is too much bureaucracy,” said Parsons who has questions about the potential permitting process.

Parsons owns the 1881 Restaurant and Breeze bar in downtown. He believes the city should delay a vote on this ordinance until Kissimmee’s new Police Chief, Charles Broadway, can gauge the impact of a new dedicated Downtown Kissimmee Police Department unit.

“Over the past two or three years there’s been a couple of gun incidents that could have happened anywhere and I think they’re overreacting a bit,” said Parsons.

Business owners told Channel 9 they plan to attend Tuesday’s city council meeting where commissioners will also vote on a revised noise ordinance that create stiffer penalties for noisy businesses.

Both Parsons and Baez said they have no issues with the noise ordinance which would fine businesses $250 for a first offense and $500 for every additional offense.

Mayor Espinosa said she welcomes input from the public on both ordinances Tuesday.

