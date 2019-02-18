  • Kissimmee double shooting leaves man dead, street covered in shell casings

    By: Kevin Williams

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Kissimmee police say at least one person died after a shooting Sunday night.

    Police said an anonymous 911 caller reported shots fired around Hill Street and Person Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

    Around the same time, officers said two men with gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital. 

    One man died from his injuries, police said. The other is in stable condition, but police say they are waiting for him to wake up and explain what happened.

    Investigators were still on the scene gathering evidence Monday morning. Channel 9's Field Sutton reports from the scene that it appears at least a dozen shots were fired.


    Officers did not identify the men who were shot or whether they know who the shooter is.

    "This is a very dangerous situation," said Kissimmee police spokesperson Bailey Myers. "We're hoping that someone can come forward and shed some light on what happened because we don't want this to ever happen again." 

    Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Kissimmee Police, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

     

     

