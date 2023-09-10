Kissimmee man dies after being hit by SUV near Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man died after he was hit by an SUV early Sunday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old man was either kneeling or lying down in the roadway on Kissimmee Vineland Rd. just to the south of Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores Drive.

READ: Orange County preschoolers learn the value of money with new program

See a map of the area below:

Around 5:45 a.m., troopers say a 43-year-old man from Orlando was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound through the area and struck the man in the road with the undercarriage, killing him.

According to FHP, the driver initially continued southbound on Kissimmee-Vineland Rd. When troopers made contact with him later, he said he knew he hit something but didn’t know what it was.

READ: Palm Bay police investigating body found at “The Compound” as homicide

Southbound lanes of traffic were closed for hours as troopers conducted their investigation.

The roadway has since been reopened but the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group