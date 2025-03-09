Kissimmee mayor discusses what she expects in new police chief

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee city leaders are now deciding between two candidates to take over as the new police chief. After a four-month search, it’s down to either Clermont Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Broadway and retired Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa spoke about what she hopes to see out of the next chief.

Espinosa said the final decision will likely be made in the next week, and they are going to want that person to start as soon as possible, possibly even by April 1.

“We are actually looking for someone that wants longevity with our department. That’s very important for us. Also, someone that believes in transparency,” she said.

The search for a new police chief comes after controversy in 2023 when former officer Andrew Baseggio was seen on body camera footage kneeing a man in the face and shocking him several times with a stun gun while the man was experience a mental health crisis.

Former state attorney Andrew Bains’ office said the police department did not properly investigate and report the officers involved.

Former Chief Betty Holland resigned in the middle of the controversy.

A presentation by a grand jury showed not only a “culture of silence” in the department, but a culture of acceptance on nonreporting, as well as a culture of covering up.

The mayor called the quotes “sensationalist” but said the department is moving on stronger.

“We understand the delicate nature of our position, so I know they’re being very careful, so it’s probably taking a little longer than a lot of people have wanted, but we understand that in order to pick the right person, we have to perform due diligence,” she said.

Broadway said he is honored and humbled to be considered as a finalist and that he believes the police department has already addressed concerns over the department’s culture.

Rolon also said he’s “honored” to be selected. As for the department’s controversy, he said, “I will be respecting the process of the city and not make a public comment at this time.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group