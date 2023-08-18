Kissimmee plans to add surveillance cameras across the city

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Kissimmee will be using different types of technology to fight crime.

The city will install new surveillance cameras and 911 call boxes at strategic locations, including parks, trails and traffic intersections.

Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland said that while she would like to see cameras on every corner, that’s not possible yet.

But the first phase of this initiative is making a significant investment and proactively placing cameras to boost everyone’s safety.

“It’s a tool to enhance our ability,” Holland said.

The first phase of the security enhancement project will cost just under $300,000.

One area that will soon see security upgrades is the Kissimmee Trail, where Holland said there have been several incidents.

Cameras can be monitored live, recorded and used in criminal cases.

“If it’s on camera, it’s hard to say you weren’t there when we have you on camera with a fixed date and time,” Holland said.

“I think it’s a great idea,” a resident said. “The safer the better.”

Holland said she hopes the cameras are a deterrent for any potential trouble.

“It doesn’t always stop the crime, but I’m hoping that they’ll at least think twice before they commit a crime to know that, ‘yeah, we’re gonna watch, and we’re gonna pull the video’ and use it against them.”

In the past two months, residents in downtown Kissimmee have raised safety concerns.

This initiative was in the works long before shootings occurred in this area.

