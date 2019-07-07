  • Kissimmee police search for missing man with dementia

    By: James Tutten

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are looking for a missing man who has dementia.

    Officers said Ramon Santiago, 66, was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday after he got out of his family’s car in the Gables at Lakeside subdivision off North John Young Parkway.

    Police said he is from New York and isn't familiar with the area.

    His family searched for nearly 10 hours with no luck, officials said.

    Officers said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and sandals.

     

     

