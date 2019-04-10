Kissimmee police seek trio accused of impersonating officers, asking for donations

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are trying to find a trio they said are parading as police officers and soliciting donations.
Officials said the solicitation was to businesses in the area of Dyer Boulevard and Vine Street and asked store owners to write checks on the spot.
"They asked me if I had $150 today to give the donation," said Gang Zhao, who owns a Union Repair Pro in the area.
Zhao said two men and one woman came into his business around 11 a.m. asking for donations.
The Kissimmee Police Department sent a tweet urging those in the area to ignore their requests for "monthly donations."
Zhao said this isn't the first time someone has attempted to impersonate an officer in the area.
"I received like two calls asking over the phone for money (from people) saying they were the police department," he said.
None of the businesses the trio approached gave them money.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.
