Kissimmee police shoot man armed with rifle, chief says

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department confirms officers shot a man during a call.

Police say it happened during a call about someone with a rifle Thursday afternoon around the 4300 block of West Vine Street.

Police say responding officers quickly engaged a man armed with a rifle and shots were fired. That man was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

No officers were hurt.

Chief Charles Broadway will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Check back for updates.

